Nacogdoches County authorities searching for missing woman with history of mental illness

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with a history of mental illness.

Linda Christine Wheeler, 67, a white female, has been reported missing from her residence since early Sunday morning.

Authorities say she left her residence in the 700 block of CR 154 on foot and has not been seen since.

Wheeler is described as 5’ 3” in height and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, carrying a black purse, with socks on and no shoes.

She is believed to have been trying to go to San Augustine to see other family members. She has been known in the past to hitchhike.

Family members say she has a history of suffering from mental illness and that they are very concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Linda Wheeler is urged to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777.