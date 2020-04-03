Nacogdoches County announces 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2nd death

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office has announced 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The new cases bring the total number in the county to 15.

The county also has reported a second death from the virus.

The deceased, according to emergency management, was a female, age 80-89, with an unknown travel history. She had been hospitalized.

“Please keep her family in your thoughts as she is the county’s second COVID-related death,” NCEMO said on Facebook.