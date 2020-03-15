Nacogdoches closing public access to city facilities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches is closing public access to all city facilities until further notice.

This includes City Hall, historic sites, the C.L. Simon Recreation Center, the Judy B. McDonald Public Library, Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center, public works and fire administration, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Municipal Court.

The closings go into effect Monday at 8 a.m.

“Local officials have been in constant communication for several weeks regarding the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the country and now throughout parts of Texas,” the city said in a Facebook post. “As more information becomes available and the local impact changes, the City of Nacogdoches along with community leaders remain vigilant to make the appropriate decisions to safeguard the public in an abundance of caution. Although there are no confirmed cases currently in Nacogdoches, local officials are implementing precautions to preemptively negate further spread of this illness.”

In-person assistance will be at a minimum, but services such as public safety, sanitation, landfill services, and water utilities will remain unaltered.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of online utility bills and payment platforms. The drive-through kiosk for water bill payments will also remain available.

City staff in all departments will be available by phone and email to assist the public in all capacities regarding city services.

“The City of Nacogdoches has implemented these temporary changes and other precautionary measures because keeping our residents and City staff safe is the highest priority,” the city posted. “The City of Nacogdoches and all emergency management personnel will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus pandemic and inform the public in a timely manner.

“During this unprecedented time, the City of Nacogdoches urges everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”

Anyone with questions is urged to visit ci.nacogdoches.tx.us or call 936-559-2501 or 936-559-2507.