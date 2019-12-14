Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce shows support for Alabama-Coushatta gaming facility

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Every so often the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce hosts an “Eggs and Issues” breakfast at the Fredonia Hotel.

Friday’s guests were from the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Council.

Council members were there to discuss the fight to keep their gaming facility open.

As mentioned in previous stories, the tribe is hoping to keep their gaming facility open.

They say the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act should protect them the same way it has protected the Kickapoo Tribe in Eagle Pass for more than 20 years.

Members of the tribal council were able to share their story with people from the Nacogdoches area, and received overwhelming support from the audience.

“I just think it’s imperative that our community get behind the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe,” said local business owner John Ruckle. “I think it would be appropriate for our Chamber of Commerce, for our City Commission, for our Commissioners Court to provide support for the tribe. These are our neighbors, these are our fellow brothers and sisters here in East Texas.”

The chamber has hosted its “Eggs and Issues” event a number of times now, but members say this one has generated the biggest response.