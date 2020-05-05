MUST WATCH: Longview man’s quarantine disrupted when mother duck needed place to lay eggs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With the coronavirus causing many to self-quarantine, one East Texans got a visit he wasn’t expecting.

Evan Jackson opened his door in April to find duck eggs on his doorstep

“I came home from work and I smoke so I had gone out to my balcony, I saw 2 eggs. Then the next day it was 3 then 4 then now we’re at 12,” said Jackson.

Then came the most unexpected situation. Mother duck and Evan met.

“At first she was timid and I could tell she didn’t really trust me. She wanted to be left alone,” said Jackson.

Well fast forward a few weeks and the two are quite close.

“She lets me feed her from my hand. I have water and seed as well as grapes that I give her,” said Jackson.

Never in a million years did Jackson think his quarantine would be spent helping a mother duck take care of her hatchlings, but these are anything but usual times.

“I think we needed each other through all of this,” said Jackson