Multiple water main breaks reported in Athens, including on HWY 31

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens has suffered two water main breaks in the last 12 hours, according to a local Twitter account.

A break on Larkin Street Monday night forced the street to be closed from Magnolia Street to HWY 175 West. Multiple homes and businesses had service interrupted.

Attention: Larkin Street from Magnolia Street to 175W is closed this morning to allow crews to clean up the street following last night's water line break. We will reopen the street as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/kqNqH9XiIm — Athens Texas Tourism (@VisitAthensTX) August 6, 2019

A second break was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on HWY 31 near Loop 7.

A contractor was reportedly working near Athens Park Homes when he struck a water main.

A contractor working near Athens Park Homes located on TX 31, southwest of Loop 7, struck a water main this morning. There’s no estimation on the time needed to repair until the damage is determined. pic.twitter.com/lI4r8v81Cp — Athens Texas Tourism (@VisitAthensTX) August 6, 2019

There is no estimated time for when the repairs will be made to either break.