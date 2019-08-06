Multiple water main breaks reported in Athens, including on HWY 31

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Athens has suffered two water main breaks in the last 12 hours, according to a local Twitter account.
A break on Larkin Street Monday night forced the street to be closed from Magnolia Street to HWY 175 West. Multiple homes and businesses had service interrupted.
A second break was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on HWY 31 near Loop 7.
A contractor was reportedly working near Athens Park Homes when he struck a water main.
There is no estimated time for when the repairs will be made to either break.