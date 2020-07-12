Multiple injuries reported as crews battle fire on Navy ship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California (KETK) – Several sailors are being treated for injuries after fire broke out on a U.S. naval vessel in San Diego.

According to officials, the fire was called in shortly before 9 a.m. aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship.

Federal fire officials are on scene along with the San Diego Fire Department battling a 3-alarm fire.

Officials say several sailors are being treated, though there is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

All SDFD personnel are accounted for as of 11:19 am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/2zdf5FpylV — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

A second alarm was called at 9:09 am. The third alarm was called at 9:51 am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/FggyTflxUp — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020