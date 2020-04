RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Department, the structure is a shop building in the 5000 block of SH 64 West.

Departments on scene include Henderson Fire, Carlisle VFD, and New London VFD.

Please use caution if traveling in the area and be alert for emergency personnel and equipment.