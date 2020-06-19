Multi-vehicle crash in Lufkin kills 1, injures others

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed one person.

According to police, the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. Friday on Pershing Avenue.

Police say just before the crash they got a call about “a reckless driver” in a green, single-cab pickup driving northbound on Old Union Road at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Preliminary reports say the driver continued onto Pershing Avenue and failed to stop for a line of traffic at the intersection of Bynum Street. He reportedly crashed into one vehicle and caused an additional crash into another.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two of the three people inside the Kia were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Mitsubishi did not report any injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

No identities have been released as yet pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.