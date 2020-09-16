Mt. Vernon ISD closing all district facilities, cancels district events Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Texas (KETK) – Mt. Vernon ISD is closing all district facilities Thursday and Friday due to the spread of COVID-19.

All district activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be canceled as well.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Jason McCullough said the district has had to quarantine more than 200 students and 19 staff members since the school year began on August 6.

“Therefore, I feel that it is best at this time to take a pause in our schedule,” McCullough wrote. “To

try and mitigate the spread of the virus, we will close all district facilities this Thursday

and Friday, September 17th and 18th.”

These two days will be treated as bad weather days, McCullough wrote, “and because we have additional minutes built into the calendar, they will not have to be made up.”

“We will use this time for our custodial staff to do a deep cleaning in all our facilities,” McCullough wrote.

“I didn’t make this decision lightly because I know it impacts a lot of people, but I believe that this is the appropriate time with students not scheduled to be here on Monday, September 21st as well. This will allow us to have a total of 5 days that everyone will be able to separate from each other.

“Hopefully, this will allow us to slow the impact of the virus on our school system and not have to do this again this school year,” McCullough wrote.