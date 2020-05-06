Mt. Pleasant High School announces graduation date

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Seniors at Mt. Pleasant High School finally have an answer to a long-asked question – when, if ever, is graduation?

On Tuesday afternoon, the school gave its students an answer – June 5, 8 p.m., in Sam Parker Stadium.

Graduates will be allowed a maximum of 6 guests due to social distancing requirements and 25% capacity of the stadium. Entry for guests will be permitted by ticket only.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Facebook so that those unable to attend can watch.

Prom, though is canceled, as is Project Graduation and Baccalureate.

The honor graduate dinner also has been canceled. Honor gradiates will be recognized individually on Facebook.

Academic Blankets will be given out individually. The date and details will be announced once MPISD receive the blankets.

More information will be released as details become available. Keep an eye on the Mt. Pleasant ISD and Mt. Pleasant High School Facebook pages.