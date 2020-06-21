Mount Vernon nursing home sponsors ‘Adopt-A-Grandad’ to give residents special Father’s Day

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – A nursing home in Mount Vernon made sure all the grandfathers in its care celebrated a very special Father’s Day.

Nursing home populations have proven especially vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks, making necessary the virtual isolation of residents for their own safety. Nursing homes have cut down or eliminated visits from family and friends, making special days, such as Father’s Day, potentially sad and lonely.

Not so for the residents of Willow Creek Healthcare Centre in Mount Vernon.

Throughout the pandemic, Willow Creek staff has gone out of its way to keep residents entertained, active, and happy, from celebrating Christmas on Mother’s Day to inviting local students to play tic-tac-toe with residents.

Father’s Day drew that same caring and creative spirit from staff.

The facility organized and held its first “Adopt-A-Grandad.” It posted a notice on Facebook with the names of male residents and invited anyone interested to “adopt” one of them and provide gifts to brighten his day.

The idea proved a resounding success. Every male resident was “adopted” and received an outpouring of gifts and affection.















“It was a huge success,” said Miachel Herrera, Willow Creek marketing director. “It is going to become a tradition.”

With COVID-19 keeping residents from spending time with loved ones, Herrera said, the staff “just wanted to go all out and make them feel as special as possible.”