Mount Pleasant Democrat declares candidacy in race for Texas House District 5

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas state representative has picked up an opponent in the November general election.

LaWyanda Prince of Mount Pleasant has announced her candidacy for Texas House District 5, a seat currently held by Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant).

Prince is a Democrat.

She is a retired educator who spent 34 years as an elementary school teacher.

The issues that Prince said induced her to run for office include

school funding and teacher pay;

ending standardized testing;

health care and “whether our state provides health care to all Texans regardless of income or ethnicity;”

school safety and “whether our children can attend school without being afraid of emotional or bodily harm;”

wages for worker.

Prince said she “will fight to increase the state’s living wage as a step to reach financial stability for all working Texans.”

She also said she is concerned about the state of rural health care in Texas, and in particular the closing of hospitals in rural areas.

“This is a concerning trend since hospital closures reduce rural communities’ access to inpatient services,” Prince said.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View A&M University in Elementary Education, Bilingual Education and Sociology. Prince also has a Master of Education from East Texas State University, now known as Texas A&M Commerce.

Hefner, the incumbent, has represented District 5 since 2016.

State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant)

Prior to that, he was an Upshur County Commissioner.

He is a board member of the East Texas Council Regional Review Committee, a position he was appointed to by Governor Rick Perry. He is active in his community, where he is a member of the Lindale Chamber of Commerce, the Hide-A-Way Lake Kiwanis Club, and South Jefferson Baptist Church.

He spent 16 years in the construction industry, where he owned his own business and eventually took over the management of his family’s commercial construction company. Currently, he is a small business owner in the insurance industry.