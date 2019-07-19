Motorcyclist flown to Tyler hospital after crash on HWY 271

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A motorcyclist was injured and flown to a Tyler hospital following an accident on Highway 271.

It happened Thursday night around 10 p.m., near the intersection of Highway 271 and CR 353, just south of Interstate 20.

According to the Winona Fire Assistant chief, the motorcyclist was taken by helicopter after the crash.

The motorcyclist’s condition is unknown.

Northbound lanes of Highway 271 have been closed, until crews can clear the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident or if there are other injuries.

KETK will update you as we learn more information.