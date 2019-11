TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler officials were called to the scene of a wreck at University Boulevard and Loop 323 Friday morning.

As you can see in the picture, a motorcycle and a mini-van were involved in the crash.

The incident is causing traffic congestion in the area.

Avoid the area if possible. If not, officials ask that you be cautious while driving through.

This is a developing situation. KETK has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.