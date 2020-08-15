Mother and special needs daughter denied entry into Sprouts Farmers Market

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, Becky Martin and her daughter Rebecca, were turned away from Sprouts because Rebecca wasn’t wearing a mask since she has down-syndrome and breathing issues.

“My daughter is in a 2-year-olds mind. She is incapable of understanding what this is and she won’t wear a mask,” says Rebecca’s mother, Martin.

Rebecca’s grandmother, Eloise Rainey, was there when it happened. She says the incident left her frustrated.

“I can’t bring my granddaughter into a store because she can’t wear a mask? It made me mad,” says Rainey.

Despite Governor Abbott’s executive order saying that anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a masks, doesn’t have to wear one. Sprouts has their own guidelines.

They issued this statement about the incident:

“We require all individuals over the age of two to wear face coverings. The policy follows CDC recommendations and is intended to promote the health and safety of our team members and customers during this unprecedented crisis. Sprouts offers a number of accommodations for those who may be unable or unwilling to wear a mask, including allowing the use of face shields, offering personal shopping options for those who are medically unable to wear a mask or face shield, as well as online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery. Our alternative shopping options are provided to our customers as a reasonable accommodation to ensure all customers are able to access and enjoy the products offered in our stores.” -Sprouts Farmers Market

Rebbecca’s mom doesn’t agree with this.

“Entities shouldn’t be allowed to pick and choose who gets to come in their store and who doesn’t,” says Martin.