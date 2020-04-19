Morris County reports 5th COVID-19 case

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder announced the county’s fifth COVID-10 case Sunday afternoon.

The new case brings the East Texas total to 640 cases with 25 deaths.

In a Facebook post, Reeder said the county is “still trying to collect all the information,” but that the departent of State Health Services said this latest individual is in the same household as the fourth person reported Thursday.

The five patients infected are currently restricted to two homes and one individual is hospitalized Reeder wrote.

Health officials continue to urge people to follow social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and other individuals, to wear face masks when going out in public, to stay home unless absolutely necessary, and to wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.