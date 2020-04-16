Morris County reports 4th case of COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (ketk) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder is reporting a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

“At this time there is no known connection between this patient and the other three positive cases in Morris County,” Reeder said in a Facebook post. “However, public health authorities are working to identify anyone the individual may have come into contact with in the last few days. In addition, I have notified the proper local authorities so that they can take all necessary action to keep our citizens safe.”

The new patient is a 28-year-old male, Reeder said.

“This should clearly illustrate that this disease is not just a problem for our older citizens. We are all at risk. Please continue to abide by the social distancing guidelines,” Reeder urged.

Those guidelines include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.

Maintain social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other individuals.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched devices and surfaces. On surfaces, use cleaning products containing bleach.

If you are sick, do not go out. Please call your doctor of emergency room before visitng to help prevent community spread.

There are now 574 cases in East Texas: