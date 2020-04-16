Morris County reports 4th case of COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (ketk) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder is reporting a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

“At this time there is no known connection between this patient and the other three positive cases in Morris County,” Reeder said in a Facebook post. “However, public health authorities are working to identify anyone the individual may have come into contact with in the last few days. In addition, I have notified the proper local authorities so that they can take all necessary action to keep our citizens safe.”

The new patient is a 28-year-old male, Reeder said.

“This should clearly illustrate that this disease is not just a problem for our older citizens. We are all at risk. Please continue to abide by the social distancing guidelines,” Reeder urged.

Those guidelines include:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.
  • Maintain social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other individuals.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched devices and surfaces. On surfaces, use cleaning products containing bleach.
  • If you are sick, do not go out. Please call your doctor of emergency room before visitng to help prevent community spread.

There are now 574 cases in East Texas:

  • Smith County – 112, 2 deaths
  • Nacogdoches County – 73, 6 deaths
  • Bowie County –63, 5 deaths
  • Gregg County – 48
  • Shelby County – 46
  • Harrison County – 34, 2 deaths
  • Panola County – 29, 3 deaths
  • Rusk County – 24
  • Angelina County – 23
  • Henderson County – 12
  • Polk County – 14
  • Van Zandt County – 11, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 11, 1 death
  • Upshur County – 9
  • Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
  • Titus County – 8
  • Cass County – 8
  • Anderson County – 6
  • Wood County – 6
  • Camp County – 6
  • Hopkins County – 4
  • Trinity County – 4
  • Morris County – 4
  • Marion – 3
  • Rains – 2
  • Franklin County – 1

