Morris County reports 4th case of COVID-19

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (ketk) – Morris County Judge Doug Reeder is reporting a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
“At this time there is no known connection between this patient and the other three positive cases in Morris County,” Reeder said in a Facebook post. “However, public health authorities are working to identify anyone the individual may have come into contact with in the last few days. In addition, I have notified the proper local authorities so that they can take all necessary action to keep our citizens safe.”
The new patient is a 28-year-old male, Reeder said.
“This should clearly illustrate that this disease is not just a problem for our older citizens. We are all at risk. Please continue to abide by the social distancing guidelines,” Reeder urged.
Those guidelines include:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol.
- Maintain social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other individuals.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched devices and surfaces. On surfaces, use cleaning products containing bleach.
- If you are sick, do not go out. Please call your doctor of emergency room before visitng to help prevent community spread.
There are now 574 cases in East Texas:
- Smith County – 112, 2 deaths
- Nacogdoches County – 73, 6 deaths
- Bowie County –63, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 48
- Shelby County – 46
- Harrison County – 34, 2 deaths
- Panola County – 29, 3 deaths
- Rusk County – 24
- Angelina County – 23
- Henderson County – 12
- Polk County – 14
- Van Zandt County – 11, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 11, 1 death
- Upshur County – 9
- Cherokee County – 10, 1 death
- Titus County – 8
- Cass County – 8
- Anderson County – 6
- Wood County – 6
- Camp County – 6
- Hopkins County – 4
- Trinity County – 4
- Morris County – 4
- Marion – 3
- Rains – 2
- Franklin County – 1