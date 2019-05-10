More than Pink walk in Tyler raises thousands for breast cancer research

The Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ Walk happens this Saturday in Tyler to raise money for and support those affected by metastatic breast cancer.

Someone in the world is diagnosed with breast cancer every 19 seconds, according to the foundation’s website.

To help all of those affected by the disease, the walk at Bergfeld Park has a goal of $50 thousand.

Registration starts at 7 a.m., then the opening ceremony begins at 8:30 and honors survivors.

At 9 a.m. the walk officially begins.

The money raised from the event goes toward research, screenings, treatment and services for breast cancer.

Local businesses are setting up booths at the walk to fundraise for the event as well.

ETV software in Tyler is selling t-shirts and donating the profits to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

One of their participants, Christian Cauthen, knows the effects of breast cancer first hand, as his mother was diagnosed.

“Whenever my mother was going through breast cancer, she had a double mastectomy and you don’t realize they have to be their own advocates,” Cauthen said. “You have doctors and nurses but they can only do so much. A lot of the support really does come from having people that are able to get together, raise more, and support these people.”

Those wanting to participate can register online beforehand or Saturday morning at the race.

It costs $25 for adults, $15 for kids 18 and under, and all participants receive a commemorative t-shirt.