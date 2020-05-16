More than 3K Texas nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of Texas nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by the Department of State Health Services.

The report did not list nursing homes and assisted living facilities by name, but merely reported the numbers by state public health district.

According to the report, 3,011 residents in 311 nursing homes have tested positive and 490 residents have died. There have been 494 recoveries.

In 112 assisted living facilities across the state, there have been 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 95 deaths. The facilities also have seen 112 recoveries.

East Texas ranks third highest in the state for COVID-19 cases. Region 4/5N, which covers the East Texas region, includes 37 nursing homes with a combined 335 confirmed cases among residents. East Texas nursing homes have suffered 43 fatalities and seen 27 recoveries.

Region 4/5N ranks behind only Region 2/3, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and Region 6/5S, which includes Houston.

In disease occurrences in assisted living facilities, East Texas comes off much better.

The region reports only six facilities with a combined 17 confirmed cases, five deaths, and one recovery.

Region 6/5S, or the Houston area, ranks first in that category, with 46 assisted living facilities reporting 162 confirmed cases, 30 deaths, and 67 recoveries.

COVID-19 in Nursing Homes

Public Health Region Number of Nursing Homes with Confirmed Resident Cases Number of Confirmed Cases among Nursing Home Residents Number of Fatalities among Nursing Home Residents Number of Reported Recoveries among Nursing Home Residents 1 28 241 55 47 2/3 89 1,018 139 173 4/5N 37 335 43 27 6/5S 74 675 110 148 7 37 396 77 39 8 21 144 24 5 9/10 14 74 11 7 11 11 128 31 48 Total 311 3,011 490 494 Information from Department of State Health Services

COVID-19 in Assisted Living Facilities