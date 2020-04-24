Montgomery County man wanted for Smith County arson

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Montgomery County man suspected of arson.

Jacob Marten Spitz, 39, of Montgomery County is wanted in connection to fire damage to a 2000 Jeep Cherokee. Investigators determined that the fire was incendiary in origin and have ruled it arson.

The fire was discovered during a disturbance Thursday morning in the 4400 block of CR 2306.

Witnesses identified Spitz as the suspect, and the fire marshal’s office got a warrant for his arrest.

“Based on witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, our office has secured an arrest warrant for Jacob Marten Spitz, of Montgomery County, signed by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. for the second-degree felony of arson of a vehicle,” said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. “We believe Spitz may have headed back to his residence in Spring and has left Smith County.”

No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.