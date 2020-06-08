Monday Morning Forecast: Rain chances today, very hot today

TODAY: Isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms with better chances of showers and thunderstorms to our East. Warm and humid, otherwise. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 91. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with temperatures falling into the 70s. Low: 77. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with wind increasing throughout the day. Strong southwesterly winds will drive our temperatures into the upper 90s with a chance of a few triple digit highs. High: 99. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and dry. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A warming trend will begin as skies remain sunny. Low: 65. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and very warm. Low: 69. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.