MONDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid with a slight chance for a shower or storm

This week we’ll start off with a slight chance for showers, maybe a storm then rain chances decrease and hotter temperatures mid week into the weekend.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-5-19





TODAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mainly south of I-20 in the afternoon. Warmer and humid. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers – mainly southern counties. Hotter. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Even hotter. Nearing triple-digit temperatures. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s and near 100 degrees! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.





