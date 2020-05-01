Mom Movement to collect morale-boosting items for COVID ICU nurses & doctors

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Two Houston moms have started a movement to help lift the spirits of local frontline health workers. Keri Henry and Allison Zapata are collecting morale-boosting items and encouraging letters for COVID ICU nurses and doctors at Houston Methodist, and other hospitals.

Henry spoke to nurses at Houston Methodist and has created an Amazon Wish List of all the items the staff love to have but you might not think of. “Everything from compression socks, gel soles for their shoes, mints, special phone coverings,” said Henry.

You can purchase an item on the wish list, have it shipped directly to Henry, who then does drop offs directly to the hospital.

“People then figured out that they can be at home, help out, and they can donate from six to 12 dollars,” said Henry.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe was there as they dropped donations off to Ayumi Fielden, a PACU Nurse Educator at Houston Methodist.

“This feels amazing. And I’m reading all the notes and packages and it makes me cry. Support from the Houston community is just amazing,” said Fielden.

Local small business owners are also getting involved. Chloe Di Leo of My Drink Bomb, The Bagel Shop, Renegade Baker USA, Angie’s Gluten Free Bakery, have all donated pick-me-ups for the frontline.

“As a community, we want to help get the word out about their small businesses as well,” said Henry.

In addition, Zapata is collecting encouraging letters for the frontline and patients. After losing everything during Hurricane Harvey, she knows how important those letters and donations can be.

“I would not have survived if it would not have been for the people of Houston. I feel that it’s our human obligation to turn around and help others, because everyone will find themselves, at some point, needing help,” said Zapata.

You can mail them to: Allison Zapata, Attn: Frontline/Patients PO Box 31252 Houston, TX 77231

And you can make a donation through the Amazon Wish List by visiting here: https://amzn.to/3aQRWtO