MLB removes marijuana from drug and abuse list, agrees to test for opioids

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Monday that significant changes were made to the Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
Changes include testing for opioids and the removal of marijuana from the drug and abuse list.
The emphasis is on protecting players from lethal and addictive substances and providing effective, confidential and support care for those who need it.
Changes will go into effect January 2020 which will include:
- All samples collected will now be tested for the presence of Opioids, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Synthetic THC
- Natural Cannabinoids (e.g., THC, CBD, and Marijuana) will be removed from the program’s list
- Educational programs of the dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to marijuana will be mandatory for all players and club personnel during the 2020 and 2021 season