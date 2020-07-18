Mistletoe & Magic organizers say event will go on in December with COVID-19 safety measures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There’s some early Christmas cheer in the air just when we could use it the most.

Mistletoe & Magic organizers are planning for this year’s holiday bazaar, to be held in December.

Members of the Junior League are determined to hold the fundraiser in hopes of bringing some Christmas joy during challenging times.

But the league isn’t forgetting about COVID-19, the cause of that challenge.

Susanne Mackintosh, Mistletoe & Magic chairman, said the event is being planned with safety in mind.

“We will have a one in and one out policy until we have reached our max capacity,” Mackintosh said. “And we will control the flow of traffic.”

Mistletoe & Magic will be held December 2-5 at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

It is one of the Junior League’s biggest fundraisers, raising crucial funds that help financially support local non-profit agencies and community programs.