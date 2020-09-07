Missing horse stolen in Navarro County returned to owner after being located in West Texas

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A horse was found in West Texas, after reported missing in Navarro County, and was returned to it’s owner.

On Sunday, September 6th, the Navarro County Sheriff’s office received a call of a missing paint horse near SE CR 3240 south of Kerens.

Deputy Bates was aware of recent horse thefts in that same area and where a suspect had been arrested.

The suspect had stolen three other horses from Bryan.

Bates contacted the horse buyer in Bryan and asked if they would look at the missing horses picture where he then confirmed that it was the horse he bought from the suspect on August 22nd.

The buyer, however, advised that he no longer had the horse and sold it in an auction house in Texas.

“I am pleased to say that with the combined efforts and hard work of all those involved with the past case which led to this current case being solved, especially with the time that has passed, we were able to locate the horse and it will soon be reunited with its owner.” Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office

Bates then made contact with the owner of the auction house and was advised that they sold the horse on September 2nd to a subject in Odessa and that the horse had shipped out September 5th.

With the help of all the parties involved, Bates was able to make contact with the buyer of the horse in Odessa, where the paint horse was taken.

The horse was reported safe and taken back to Navarro County to its owner.

The suspect who remains in custody on previous charges at the Navarro County Justice Center, will receive an additional charge of theft of livestock.