MISSING: Crockett police searching for runaway teenager

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) Crockett police are searching for a missing 16-year-old teenager.

According to police, Precious Aaliyah Epps ran away from home Monday, July 8th. Authorities say one or more people in the Crockett area could be helping hide Epps.

Officials describe her being 5′ 2” and weighs about 142 pounds. She was last seen wearing red shorts, a black and gray t-shirt, and a black and white ball cap.

If it is confirmed that someone is helping hide Epps, they will be charged with Harboring a Runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Epps’ whereabouts should call Crockett Police at 936-544-2021.

