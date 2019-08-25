Miss American makes East Texas appearance at “I am Beautiful Movement” workshop

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin made an appearance at the I am Beautiful Movement workshop in Henderson on Saturday.

The event focused on promoting relationships between mothers and daughters through different bonding activities that help women address self-esteem, self-image, and confidence issues that they may face on a daily basis.

“It’s wonderful to be here and to celebrate this because it’s just..every city makes up American and so to be here it’s really important as Miss America of course I do things in N.Y. city and L.A and big cities but it’s really important to be in the smaller communities too and share my story so people can really understand the heart of what miss amercia is,” Nia Franklin said.

Participants of the workshop also explored healthy lifestyle plans, goal setting, and how to handle life changes.