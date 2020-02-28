MIRACLES FOR MASON: Family continues to ask for prayers for 3-year-old injured in ATV accident

CENTRAL, Texas (KETK) – The family of Mason Matchett is continuing to ask for miracles after their 3-year-old was badly injured in an ATV accident that left him fighting for his life.

He suffered from a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and fluid in his lungs. After nearly two months in hospitals and rehab facilities, Mason is finally back home in Central. But his fight is far from over.

Despite what doctors told his mom, Candice Terry, she never gave up hope.

“I looked him in his eyes prayed with him and knew this was not the end,” she said.

The family is now using their own experience to educate others on ATV safety by creating the organization Mason’s Movement.

East Texans continue to host fundraisers, garage sales, and dinners to help ease the cost of medical treatments. Mason’s aunt, Kim Terry, is setting up a Go Fund Me for the family.

If you want to be one of Mason’s miracles or help make one, follow Miracles for Mason on Facebook, and meet the little boy whose fight is inspiring so many.