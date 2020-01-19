MIRACLES FOR MASON: Communities rallying around family of 3-year-old boy badly injured in ATV accident

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The family of Mason Reed Matchett is asking for miracles for the 3-year-old, but they may already have found at least one – people rallying to help in any way they can a family they may not even know.

Mason was badly injured in an ATV accident the day after Christmas. He is hospitalized in Shreveport, his little body wrapped in tubes, splints, and a neck brace.

Mason in the hospital January 17, 2020

The worry alone for a child with such injuries would burden any family and consume their every waking hour. But add to that the cost that such medical treatment carries, and Mason and those who love him could, indeed, use a miracle.

Enter the people of East Texas, in and around Lufkin, in Pollok, and online.

Local churches held, and continue to hold, garage sales and dinners. The Central Fire Department held a raffle. restaurants hold fundraisers with a percentage of one night’s earnings going to Mason’s family. Front Porch Distillery in Nacogdoches held a fundraiser.

Shops are selling t-shirts and bracelets to raise money for Mason’s favor.

Bracelets being sold to help family with hospital fees

And for those who want to do more, give more, pray more, a Facebook page called Miracles for Mason publicizes events and updates followers on the progress of fundraising.

The page also updates followers on Mason’s progress, on new procedures he’s facing, and turns in his condition.

If you want to be one of Mason’s miracles or help make one, follow Miracles for Mason on Facebook, and meet the little boy whose valiant struggle is inspiring so many.