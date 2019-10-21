Minor shoots and kills teenager Sunday afternoon in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after being shot by a minor Sunday afternoon in Longview, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officials were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of South Green St. just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators learned that a group of people were looking at a gun.

A juvenile then picked up the gun and fired it at 19-year-old Johntavius Dantarveus Jenkins, striking him in the chest. It is unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Jenkins later died after being taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center.

Police say that detectives are still investigating the shooting and they may release more information later.

It is not clear if charges will be filed.