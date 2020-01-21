Minneapolis lawyer to represent family of Tyler man who died of Legionnaire’s disease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The family of a Tyler community leader who died in November from complications of Legionnaire’s disease has retained an attorney.

Susan Gutierrez, widow of Ruben Gutierrez, has hired Elliot Olsen of Minneapolis to represent her family, according to a press release from Olsen.

Gutierrez, 69, a longtime Tyler community leader, an advocate for immigrant rights, and a precinct chair for the Smith County Democratic Party, died November 8 after having been hospitalized for most of October.

He was one of eight individuals who contracted the illness after visiting the East Texas State Fair in Tyler from September 20-29.

The outbreak has been linked to a hot tub display at the fair. The Northeast Texas Health District said the only thing all victims had in common was their attendance at the annual fair.

The illness is a result of inhaling the mist or vapor of bacteria-infected water.

Gutierrez had been at the fair every day, manning the Smith County Democratic Party’s booth and registering voters.

“There’s no easy way to put it – Mr. Gutierrez’s final days were horrific,” Olsen said in a statement. “No one should have to go through what he and his family endured last October.”

Olsen, an attorney with the Siegel Brill law firm in Minneapolis, is one of the few attorneys in the country who can call Legionnaires’ disease an area of expertise. He also currently represents victims of outbreaks in New York City, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.