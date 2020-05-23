Mineola resident killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a Mineola resident.

The crash happened at about 4:14 a.m. Saturday on US Hwy 259 about six miles north of Longview.

According to DPS, Lesley Paul Clanton, 48, of Mineola was traveling northbound on US 259. When the vehicle struck a guardrail, Clanton got out to inspect the damage.

Clanton was killed when a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bertha Idalia Venzor of Ore City struck Clanton’s car and Clanton.

Clanton was pronounced dead at the scene. Venzor was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.