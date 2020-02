MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola police and other law enforcement agecies are investigating a theft of copper from the Mineola ISD softball field.

According to authorities, thieves removed access plates from light poles on the field and removed wiring for those lights.

Anyone with any information about this theft is urged to call Mineola PD at 903-569-6294 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 903-763-2274. You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.