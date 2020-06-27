Mineola offering free dumpster days for residents to ditch bulky items

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The City of Mineola is providing residents a chance to declutter during quarantine.

The city is hosting a free dumpster drop for residents on Saturdays through July.

The drop is at the Public Works Department, 1824 N. Pacific St., 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday except July 4.

Free dumpsters will be available for Mineola residential utility customers only. A water bill and driver license or other form of ID will be required.

Residents will be able to drop off old furniture and other unused bulky items, A separate trailer will be available for tire and battery recycling.

For more information, contact 903-569-2535.