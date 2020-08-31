Mineola ISD reports 1 elementary student, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is reporting that an elementary student and elementary school staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We were notified of the lab-confirmed positive tests late Friday evening and early Saturday morning,” Superintent Cody Mize posted on Facebook. “Our employee was last on campus Tuesday, August 25th and our student was last on campus Wednesday, August 26th.”
To date, the district has reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, four of whom have recovered. Four students have tested positive; all four cases are still active.
“We will continue to work closely with our local health department on this matter and all departments within our District,” Mize posted. “After a careful review, 4 students at Mineola Elementary School have been quarantined due to meeting the definition of close contact as prescribed by the Texas Education Agency’s Public Health Guidance. To our knowledge, none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19, but the health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority.
“As a reminder, wearing a face covering and social distancing helps us limit the number of students required to quarantine as defined by TEA’s guidance on close contact. Also, rapid advances in COVID testing are helping our students and employees lessen the amount of time spent in quarantine if their close contact occurs from someone outside of their home. Please see the information provided for more testing options for COVID-19.
“As always, we will keep you apprised of any further updates.”Cody Mize, Superintendent, Mineola Independent School District