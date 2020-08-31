Mineola ISD reports 1 elementary student, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is reporting that an elementary student and elementary school staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were notified of the lab-confirmed positive tests late Friday evening and early Saturday morning,” Superintent Cody Mize posted on Facebook. “Our employee was last on campus Tuesday, August 25th and our student was last on campus Wednesday, August 26th.”

To date, the district has reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, four of whom have recovered. Four students have tested positive; all four cases are still active.