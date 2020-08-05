Mineola High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is informing parents that a high school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an announcement on Facebook, the district said the member of Mineola High School staff “was recently lab-confirmed positive” for COVID-19.

The staff member, whom the district said it could not identify due to privacy requirements, has “very minor symptoms” and is doing well.

Two other staff members and a student are finishing their quarantine phases, the district said. None of the three, to the district’s knowledge, is symptomatic.