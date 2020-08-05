Mineola High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD is informing parents that a high school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an announcement on Facebook, the district said the member of Mineola High School staff “was recently lab-confirmed positive” for COVID-19.
The staff member, whom the district said it could not identify due to privacy requirements, has “very minor symptoms” and is doing well.
Two other staff members and a student are finishing their quarantine phases, the district said. None of the three, to the district’s knowledge, is symptomatic.
“All of our campuses at Mineola ISD continue to be cleaned daily and operations at our High School Campus will continue as usual. As always, we will keep you apprised of any further updates.”Cody Mize, Mineola Superintendent of Schools