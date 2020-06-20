MILLENNIALS AND RACE: Let’s Talk Tyler to host virtual town hall on generational aspects of race relations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Let’s Talk Tyler will host a virtual town hall meeting discussing the generational aspect of race relations Thursday.

Dr. Pamela Phoenix, founder of Let’s Talk Tyler, will moderate the discussion with Millennials focusing on how the community can move forward together from a racial and generational aspect in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Race & Generational Relations: Closing the Gap with the Millennials” will be livestreamed on the Let’s Talk Tyler Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

“We have to come to a place of unification in race, culture, nationality and age,” Phoenix said. “The time has come for us to identify and implement strategies and obtain knowledge to address and resolve racial disparities and tensions together.”

Phoenix is a community activist and commissioner on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Panelists slated to be part of the discussion include:

Cornelius Shackelford, Sr.

Veronica Turner

Dwyane McAllister, Jr.

Cierra Evans

Nancy Rangel

Paulina Pedroza

Nick Pesina

April Munoz

Jamie Slaten-Mims

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions of the panel in advance via the Facebook page, by email at letstalktyler@gmail.com, or at the event.

Let’s Talk Tyler (“LTT”) is a collaborative effort to unite North Tyler, Northwest Tyler, and Northeast Tyler communities and to encourage growth and develop real solutions for neighborhood issues.