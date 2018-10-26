Middle school Satanists murder plot prevented

BARTOW, Florida (WFLA) - Thursday, two middle school girls were arrested for a bizarre knife attack plot.

The girls were armed with knives, a pizza cutter for dismembering victims, and a goblet to drink their blood.

Police Chief Joe Hall said: "Both juveniles stated that they are practicing Satanists."

Bartow Police say two girls, ages 11 and 12, were moments away from carrying out an attack. They drew a map, planning out the killing in the school bathroom.

Chief Joe Hall of the Bartow Police repeats their plan: "We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves."

The girls came up with the disturbing plot over the weekend while watching scary movies. Police Chief Joe Hall: "They wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom for the opportunity to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims."

People at both of the girl's homes refused to comment.

A student heard about their intentions and reported it. School staff found the girls in the bathroom where they meant to carry out the attack.

These girls are now expelled indefinitely and facing very serious charges.

