Mickey’s Keys to win in Philly

Time for our Silver Star Nation, Keys to the Cowboys game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first key is serve and protect. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as a go. Despite not practicing all week trying to rest the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. And now how effective will he be? Well, the Cowboys have to do a good job of protecting him. He was asked earlier in the week if he would wear any extra padding. He said, My best protection is my offensive line.

The second key is tightened up and that’s tighten up on the Eagles tight ends. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goddard, those two guys lead the team with a combined one hundred and twenty-nine catches for one thousand three hundred and thirty-nine yards in two to 10 touchdowns. The Cowboys must buckle up on those tight ends,

The third key has run them down. The best tonic to calm down that ride rowdy Philly crowd is to run the football. The Cowboys in the first meeting ran for one hundred and eighty-nine yards against the Eagles. Why not do it again?

For the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola.