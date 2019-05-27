STAY SAFE! Memorial Day Weekend boating tips Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) - Memorial day means food, drinks, and plenty of sun. Just last year, 29 boating fatalities and hundreds of accidents happened in Texas, causing many to put safety before fun.

Water traffic gets heavier this weekend, there are a few safety tips to keep in mind. Don't drink and operate a boat. Boating while intoxicated has caused nearly 20 percent of boating accidents.

"There's been a pretty heavy police presence and you see the crazy folks and you can tell they've been drinking too much, but so far so good," says Ryan Anderson, who makes it a family tradition to go to Lake Palestine Resort for the Memorial Day weekend.

Using life jackets is another way to lower safety risks while boating. More than 80% of people who drown, do so while not wearing a life jacket.

"Make sure you've got life jackets. You've got to make sure you have a life jacket for every person, anybody I think that's under the age of 12 should be wearing a life jacket, adults don't have to wear one, but they need them in the boat," warns Larry Paxton, with the Lake Palestine Resort.

Another tip is to do your research. When getting behind the wheel of a boat, make sure you know how to operate it.

"If you're not familiar with a boat, get familiar with it before you get it out in the middle of the lake and don't know what to do and it sounds crazy but it happens all the time," says Paxton.

State law requires for every occupant inside a boat to have a life jacket. If you plan on enjoying this beautiful weather just have fun and be safe.



