Lottery players can win big from the last Mega Millions drawing of 2018.

Friday night’s jackpot is an estimated $348 million, or a $210.2 million cash prize.

According to Mega Millions, the drawing is at 11 p.m. and ticket sales end at 9:59 p.m. The jackpot’s value increased after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas night.

The winning numbers are 2, 8, 42, 43, 50, and the Mega Ball is 6. Tickets cost $2.00 and you must match all winning numbers to win the jackpot.