Marshall woman arrested for murder of boyfriend after calling 911

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman has been arrested for the murder of her boyfriend after calling 911 twice.

Charlene Keigi, 61, of Marshall was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of Terry Thomas.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Keigi called 911 at about 4 p.m. to report that her recently separated boyfriend was on her property. The call was disconnected.

The sheriff’s office says Keigi called back a short time later saying that she had shot him. She said she would be in the front yard waiting for deputies.

When deputies arrived, they detained Keigi and began rendering first aid to Thomas until EMS arrived

Thomas was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Keigi was booked into the Harrison County Hail on a charge of murder and with a bond of $250,000.