Marshall Police Officer injured in Monday night pursuit identified

Marshall Police Department has identified the officer who was injured on Monday after being injured while trying to track down a suspect.

On Monday, Officer Zach Lastra responded to a welfare check in the 2900 block of East Travis Street. According to police, Antono Dejuan Trammel had threatened a woman and three kids with a rifle.

Officer Lastra later learned that Trammel had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

Trammel ran from the scene, sparking a foot chase with Officer Lastra. While running, Trammel struck an exterior glass pane window which shattered and caused severe lacerations to Officer Lastra’s left forearm while Officer Lastra attempted to arrest him. Mr. Trammel continued running east from a second patrol officer, who was unaware of the severity of Officer Lastra’s injury.

Officer Lastra called for an ambulance and then sat down to apply a tourniquet to his arm which was badly bleeding.

He maintained his composure, gave his location, and informed MPD dispatch that the other officer was still in pursuit of Mr. Trammel. Detective James Wayman was returning home from a workout and heard the radio traffic from Officer Lastra and responded to assist.

Detective Wayman observed that the first tourniquet had not completely stopped the bleeding and retrieved his tourniquet from his car and placed it onto Officer Lastra’s arm.

Wayman stayed with Officer Lastra until medical personnel arrived. Officer Lastra was taken to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall and then transferred to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview where he underwent emergency surgery to repair his injuries.

Officer Lastra is home now, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Trammel was not located until Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken into custody without incident. In addition to the parole warrant, Mr. Trammel was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention causing serious bodily injury and Evading Arrest or Detention with previous convictions.