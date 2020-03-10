Marshall police investigating fire-related homicide

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall police are investigating a fire that killed one person.

The fire is being investigated as a homicide.

Marshall Fire Department and police were called Tuesday morning to the scene of a fire in aunit in the Ryan’s crossing Apartment complex in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but discovered a person dead inside the apartment.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to call the Marshall Police department at 903-935-4540. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave your tip with Crimetoppers, 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.