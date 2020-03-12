Marshall police identify body found after apartment fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall police have identified a body found after an apartment fire Tuesday.

Marshall firefighters were called out Tuesday morning to a fire at the Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. They quickly extinguished the fire, but found a body inside the apartment.

Marshall police have identified the deceased as Alexis Manning, 21, of Marshall.

They are asking that anyone with any information about this case call them at 903-935-4540 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.