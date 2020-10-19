Marshall Police Department to host Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24 at CVS

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department will take part in the national Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24.

Officers will be at the CVS at 400 East End Blvd. North from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs from people and then have them properly disposed, Stormy Nickerson, the city communication officer, said.

Handing over old medications is a better option than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them in the trash, organizers said.

The National Drug Take Back Day began on Sept. 25, 2010, as a way to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by properly disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

“We know these events are working and it’s so nice when a resident comes to the event and thanks law enforcement for meeting this need for safe disposal,” Joseph Byrum, Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition coordinator, said in the announcement.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said: “If you are not able to attend the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department has a prescription drug drop box in the lobby available to citizens 24 hours a day and seven days a week. These drop boxes have collected more than 3,000 pounds of prescription drugs over the last few years across our region.”