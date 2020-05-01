Marshall police arrest man after chase, crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is in the Harrison County Jail after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash.

According to Marshal police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. Friday when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Grand Ave. and North Washington Street.

The driver refused to pull over and began a chase that ended in the Oak Manor Apartment Complex on Victory drive, where the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Fisher, 30, of Marshall, got out of his vehicle with a firearm and ran, attempting to hide the weapon in some bushes.

Police say Fisher forced himself into a resident’s apartment but was confronted by an occupant and ran back out.

Police caught him and took him into custody.

Officers also were able to locate the discarded weapon.

Fisher has been charged with evading arrest or denetion with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and striking an unattended vehicle.