Marshall police arrest 8 for fights in city, charge them with rioting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall police have arrested eight people in connection to what it calls “several large and violent fights” that have taken place in various public locations in the city over the past two weeks.

According to a press release from Marshall PD, two groups of people were meeting in parking lots and “engaging in fights and violent assaults.”

MPD would respond to these fights and disperse the participants, “who often would just meet in another location and begin the altercations again,” according to the release.

MPD said there also have been “multiple drive by shootings” linked to the two groups.

Several arrests have been made in connection to those incidents. Investigations are ongoing.

Not all of the incidents were reported to the police, but most of them were video recorded

and posted to social media, according to MPD.

“Concerned citizens forwarded those videos to the Marshall Police Department and detectives began working towards identifying the individuals who were involved,” the release said.

The events that resulted in these warrants took place prior the city and state emergency Stay at Home plan, but officials warn that any incidents like this that have or will take place after the mandate will result in additional charges of “Penalty for violation of the Emergency Management Plan” which is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a $1000 fine and/or 180 days in jail.

“These events have been a threat to public safety and were escalating in their levels of violence,” said Chief of Police Cliff Carruth. “The individuals participating showed no regard for the

safety of themselves or the general public and resulted in the Marshall Police Department taking

decisive action to restore order to our community.

“This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we will continue to investigate these incidents with the goal of charging those endangering themselves, all of our citizens, and our officers by their intentional disregard for the law.

We are grateful to the community members who brought the videos to our attention so that we were able to charge many of those involved in this initial round of arrests, and we continue to seek identification for others that participate in this type of conduct.”

The eight people arrested to date are:

Tyra Valentine, 20;

Deshunan Watson, 27;

Talensia Worth 25;

Tylik Taylor, 21;

Ashlee Manning, 26;

Jamecia Okra, 22;

Jiveon Gray, 24;

Iveon Gray, also 24.

There is one outstanding warrant for Geonna Gray, 28.

“The Marshall Police Department will continue to enforce the emergency management plan to ensure the safety of all of our citizens,” the release said. “We ask that everyone continue to do their part during this challenging time by maintaining social distance in public, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face.”